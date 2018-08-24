The makers of Happy Bhag Jayegi are back with its sequel, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi starring Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Piyush Mishra & Jassie Gill, which hits the theatres today. Although the original managed to earn some profits, the sequel is expected to do far better keeping in mind, the promotions and buzz that that has already been created for the movie. Moreover, the movie has totally rose up our expectations and we’re looking forward to see the audience doubly happy!

Director Mudassar Aziz seems to have done an appreciable job with the sequel and the real question buzzing in our mind right now is how much days will Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi take to surpass the collections of its original. The first installment, Happy Bhag Jayegi which starred Diana Penty, Ali Fazal, Jimmy Shergill & Piyush Mishra amongst the leads had managed to collect 2.32 crores on its first day, 10.71 crores in its first weekend, 17.65 crores on its first week, making a grand total of 28.82 crores. Now with additions like the talented Sonakshi Sinha and singer Jassie Gill to the cast, is the movie going to show wonders at the box office?

Earlier, Actor Ali Fazal who is playing the role of Guddu in the sequel while talking about Malaysia shooting schedule said: “We are shooting on outdoor locations and there are lots of action sequences and chases. And this time, it’s a greater ensemble than before.”

Made under the banner Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi after some exciting prootions, releases today!

With such great promises from the trailer, positive reviews, makers and the cast, looks like the Sonakshi starrer is all set to rise and shine. But in how many days will it surpass its prequel?

