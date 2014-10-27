Happy New Year after a smashing start, has now crossed the big figure of 100 crores. The film was consistent over the first two days but it dipped a little on Sunday. The film post its opening weekend stands with a collection of 108.86 crores at the domestic box office.

Happy New Year collected Rs. 104.10 Crores in Hindi, Rs. 2.92 Crores in Telugu dub and Rs. 1.84 Crores in Tamil dub. The film has beaten the record of Dhoom 3 which had collected 107 crores over its opening weekend and made it to the 100 crore club in 3 days.

Happy New Year is now the fastest entrant into the 100 crore club. The film has now become the sixth highest grosser of 2014.

India Box Office – Bollywood’s Fastest 100 Crore Grosser of All Times

(all-India net collections) (in Rs. crores)

+ Means Including Paid Preview

