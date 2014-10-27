Happy New Year after a smashing start, has now crossed the big figure of 100 crores. The film was consistent over the first two days but it dipped a little on Sunday. The film post its opening weekend stands with a collection of 108.86 crores at the domestic box office.
Happy New Year collected Rs. 104.10 Crores in Hindi, Rs. 2.92 Crores in Telugu dub and Rs. 1.84 Crores in Tamil dub. The film has beaten the record of Dhoom 3 which had collected 107 crores over its opening weekend and made it to the 100 crore club in 3 days.
Happy New Year is now the fastest entrant into the 100 crore club. The film has now become the sixth highest grosser of 2014.
India Box Office – Bollywood’s Fastest 100 Crore Grosser of All Times
(all-India net collections) (in Rs. crores)
Position
Movie
Lead Stars
Directors
No. of days to Reach 100 Crores
Total Collections
1
|Happy New Year
|Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah
|Farah Khan
|3
108.86*
2
Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff
Vijay Krishna Acharya
3
280.25
3
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone
Rohit Shetty
3+
226.70
4
Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi
Rakesh Roshan
4
240.50
5
Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez
Sajid Nadiadwala
5
233.00
6
Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif
Siddharth Anand
|5
7
Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor
Rohit Shetty
5
8
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif
Kabir Khan
6
198.00
9
Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha
Arbaaz Khan
6
158.50
10
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
Ayan Mukerji
7
190.03
11
Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor
Siddique
8
142.00
12
Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan
Rajkumar Hirani
9+
202.00
13
Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal
Anubhav Sinha
10
115.00
14
Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha
Abhinav Kashyap
10
145.00
15
Salman Khan, Daisy Shah
Sohail Khan
10
111.00
16
Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt
Karan Malhotra
11
123.00
17
Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha
Prabhu Deva
11
131.00
18
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma
Yash Chopra
11
120.65
19
Salman Khan, Asin
Anees Bazmee
12
120.00
20
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
12
110.00
21
Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra
Farhan Akhtar
13
106.00
22
Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor
Mohit Suri
14
105.50
23
Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham
Abbas-Mustan
14
102.00
24
Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha
A. R. Murugadoss
15
112.65
25
Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt
Ashwni Dhir
16
105.03
26
Ghajini
Aamir Khan, Asin
A. R. Murugadoss
16+
114.00
27
Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz
Anurag Basu
17
120.00
28
Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu
Rohit Shetty
17
107.00
29
Akshay Kumar, Asin, Zarine Khan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Riteish Deshmukh
Sajid Khan
17
114.00
30
Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
24+
103.50
31
Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Kainaat Arora, Bruna Abdalah, Maryam Zakaria, Manjari Fadnis, Sonalee Kulkarni, Karishma Tanna
|Indra Kumar
23
102.50
32
Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
Abhishek Varman
|28
104.00
33
Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj
Rohit Shetty
37
100.00
34
Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, Prachi Desai
Rohit Shetty
45
102.00
+ Means Including Paid Preview
