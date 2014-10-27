Happy New Year after a smashing start, has now crossed the big figure of 100 crores. The film was consistent over the first two days but it dipped a little on Sunday. The film post its opening weekend stands with a collection of 108.86 crores at the domestic box office.

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from movie 'Happy New Year'
Happy New Year collected Rs. 104.10 Crores in Hindi, Rs. 2.92 Crores in Telugu dub and Rs. 1.84 Crores in Tamil dub. The film has beaten the record of Dhoom 3 which had collected 107 crores over its opening weekend and made it to the 100 crore club in 3 days.

Happy New Year is now the fastest entrant into the 100 crore club. The film has now become the sixth highest grosser of 2014.

India Box Office – Bollywood’s Fastest 100 Crore Grosser of All Times

(all-India net collections) (in Rs. crores)

Position

Movie

Lead Stars

Directors

No. of days to Reach 100 Crores

Total Collections

1

Happy New Year Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah Farah Khan 3

 108.86*

2

Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff

Vijay Krishna Acharya

3

280.25

3

Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Rohit Shetty

3+

226.70

4

Krrish 3

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi

Rakesh Roshan

4

240.50

5

Kick

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez

Sajid Nadiadwala

5

233.00

6

Bang Bang

Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif

Siddharth Anand

 5


  178.00*    

7

Singham Returns

Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor

Rohit Shetty

5


   141.00  

8

Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Kabir Khan

6

198.00

9

Dabangg 2

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha

Arbaaz Khan

6

158.50

10

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Ayan Mukerji

7

190.03

11

Bodyguard

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Siddique

8

142.00

12

3 Idiots

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan

Rajkumar Hirani

9+

202.00

13

Ra.One

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal

Anubhav Sinha

10

115.00

14

Dabangg

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha

Abhinav Kashyap

10

145.00

15

Jai Ho

Salman Khan, Daisy Shah

Sohail Khan

10

111.00

16

Agneepath

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt

Karan Malhotra

11

123.00

17

Rowdy Rathore

Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha

Prabhu Deva

11

131.00

18

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Yash Chopra

11

120.65

19

Ready

Salman Khan, Asin

Anees Bazmee

12

120.00

20

Ramleela

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

12

110.00

21

Don 2

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Farhan Akhtar

13

106.00

22

Ek Villain

Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor

Mohit Suri

14

 105.50 

23

Race 2

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Abbas-Mustan

14

102.00

24

Holiday

Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha

A. R. Murugadoss

15

112.65

25

Son Of Sardaar

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt

Ashwni Dhir

16

105.03

26

Ghajini

Aamir Khan, Asin

A. R. Murugadoss

16+

114.00

27

Barfi!

Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz

Anurag Basu

17

120.00

28

Golmaal 3

Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu

Rohit Shetty

17

107.00

29

Housefull 2

Akshay Kumar, Asin, Zarine Khan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Riteish Deshmukh

Sajid Khan

17

114.00

30

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

24+

103.50

31

Grand Masti

Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Kainaat Arora, Bruna Abdalah, Maryam Zakaria, Manjari Fadnis, Sonalee Kulkarni, Karishma Tanna

Indra Kumar

23

102.50

32

2 States

Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Abhishek Varman

 28

 104.00 

33

Singham

Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj

Rohit Shetty

37

100.00

34

Bol Bachchan

Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, Prachi Desai

Rohit Shetty

45

102.00

+ Means Including Paid Preview

