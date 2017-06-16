Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor starrer romance drama Half Girlfriend failed to receive critical appreciation but managed to keep the audiences decently entertained. The film performed well in its first week but surely slowed down later.

The film released with Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium which was lauded by both critics as well as viewers. Even though Half Girlfriend had enjoyed a good buzz for its popular music, the film later failed to take off. So far, the film’s collections stand at 60 crores at the domestic box office. It could not surpass the collections of its co-release, Hindi Medium, which went ahead.

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel by the same name, the romance drama revolves around a small town boy Madhav Jha played by Arjun, who falls in love with an uptown Delhi girl Riya Somani played by Shraddha. While the two have little or nothing in common, love finds a way to blossom in the most unexpected ways. This is the first time Arjun and Shraddha are teamed up together for a film.

Shraddha’s last film, another new age love story, OK Jaanu too had bombed at the box office.

Trending :

The target audience for Half Girlfriend was majorly pre-teens and teens and sadly that didn’t gather the film much moolah. Also, with piracy on the rise, the film’s print was available soon and that has also hampered the business a little.

After Half Girlfriend, Shraddha will be next seen in Haseena Parkar, where she plays the challenging role of dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. Dawood’s role will be played by her brother, Siddhant Kapoor. Post that, she will start prepping for biopic on Badminton ace Saina Nehwal.