Half Girlfriend Remains Steady On Its 1st Tuesday At The Box Office

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend had a fair 1st Tuesday at the domestic box office. The film collected 4.46 crores yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 41.61 crores. Half Girlfriend will cross the 50 crore mark probably by its 2nd Friday.

Arjun Kapoor, who portrayed the character of a Bihari boy said, “Through this film, we have tried to break preconceived notion about Bihar. We always wanted to make sure that people should look at Bihar from real point of view because in many films, we see that gangster, politicians, IAS, IPS hail from Bihar, but we haven’t seen a solo romantic hero who hailed from Bihar in recent times.”

“So, it was important that the character I am playing should speak and behave in same way. When we were shooting for the film people kindly supported us and it is always nice to see when people shower their love upon us,” Arjun added.

Trending :

This was the second time when Arjun and Bhagat collaborated for a project after Two States.

“I am happy that after our successful collaboration in ‘Two States’, we are again coming up with this film. It’s always nice when you get good material to work as an actor. I am very happy and delighted that it’s a book which is loved by so many people and now we have put it out on big screen for many people. It’s our effort to do justice with the material and create something with our imagination and visualisation,” Arjun said.

Half Girlfriend is directed by Mohit Suri, who previously helmed movies like Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat. Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name.

Apart from Arjun and Shraddha in the lead, the film also stars actors Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others.