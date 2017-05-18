With Bollywood gradually trying to cope with the Baahubali juggernaut, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium and Arjun-Shraddha starrer Half Girlfriend are clashing at the box office this week. How much will these two films collect on their opening day? How much will they earn in the opening week? Will these two films be able to lower down the pace of Baahubali superfast express?

Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium boasts of a consistent performer, National Award-winning actor and Bollywood’s Mr Dependable Irrfan Khan, who has delivered films like Paan Singh Tomar, Piku, The Lunchbox, The Namesake among others in the past. In Hindi Medium too, Irrfan delivers a brilliant performance alongside Pakistani actress Saba Qamar who makes her Bollywood debut with the film.

Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend, on the other hand, stars a fresh pairing of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film also flaunts the name of bestselling author Chetan Bhagat as its story writer and producer. We all know that films based on Chetan Bhagat’s books have done decently well in the past, and Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots even went on to become a blockbuster collecting Rs 395 crores! Let’s have a look at how Chetan Bhagat’s films have performed at the box office in the past.

Film Based On Book Release Date Box Office Collections Hello One Night at the Call Center 10th Sept, 2008 12.25 Cr 3 Idiots Five Point Someone 25th Dec, 2009 395.00 Cr Kai Po Che! The 3 Mistakes of My Life 22nd Feb, 2013 50.00 Cr 2 States 2 States: The Story of My Marriage 18th April, 2014 104.00 Cr

Trade Analyst Rohit Jaiswal says, “Earlier, word of mouth never affected a film’s day 1 or opening weekend performance but over the last 6-7 months we are noticing that this is happening. I feel the reasons are huge social media hype and reviews being circulated within minutes of a film’s release and even before release.”

How much will Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium open to as per his predictions? Rohit says, “Like what we saw for Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu, for Half Girlfriend I will say, with a positive word of mouth, the film should collect Rs 11 crores on day one, otherwise it will collect Rs 7 crores minimum. Hindi Medium being a smaller release, should collect around Rs 2-2.5crores on its day one with a decent word of mouth. Half Girlfriend may collect up to Rs 35 crores on the opening weekend and Hindi Medium Rs 8 crores.”

Baahubali 2 is still running steadily and is about to enter its fourth week. Rohit feels the film should continue to remain strong. He said, “In its 4th weekend, Baahubali 2 is expected to collect around Rs 5+8+11=24crores (on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively) and another 16 crores during the weekdays. So week 4 of Baahubali 2 will be around Rs 40 crores.”

He further adds, “A week before Ramzaan is always considered good for box office. A majority of people take out time for cinema and other forms of entertainment during this time as they refrain from such activities during the month.”