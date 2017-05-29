Half Girlfriend has already crossed the 50 crore mark and stands at 55.31 crore after bringing in 2.35 crore more on Sunday. The film has gone past the lifetime total of Arjun Kapoor’s Ki & Ka [51 crore] and should cross 2011 release Mere Brother Ki Dulhan [57.40 crore*] – another romcom drama – soon.

It should also surpass the collections of Befikre [59.50 crore] and Raanjhanaa [60 crore] later this week though 2009 release Love Aaj Kal [67 crore] would remain untouched by a distance.

Trending :

Talking about Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium – Back in 2012, Sridevi starrer English Vinglish had hit the screens and emerged as a good success at the Box Ofice. Now half a decade down the line, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium has arrived and doing even better in theaters. The similarity factor between both the films? Well, both deal with the language element and while English Vinglish had Sridevi battling her inner demons and learning English to find social and familial acceptance, Hindi Medium has Irrfan Khan wondering whether any such acceptance is possibly only if someone knows English!

No wonder, audiences have managed to connect with both the films as they can relate with the subject. While English Vinglish had a lifetime number of 40 crore, Hindi Medium has already collected 37.35 crore in just 10 days after bringing in 5.11 crore on Sunday. The Irrfan Khan starrer would go past English Vinglish lifetime today and then aim for a much bigger total after crossing the 50 crore mark, which should happen later this week.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder