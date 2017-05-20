The last few weeks and months haven’t been kind on romcom dramas. Meri Pyaari Bindu, Phillauri, OK Jaanu, Befikre, Baar Baar Dekho – These are just some of the films belonging to this genre that couldn’t really take a substantial opening or eventually score well at the Box Office.

Hence, there were apprehensions around how would Half Girlfriend open. Thankfully, the promos and the music had given an impression that the film would find audience amongst the youth and hence it was predicted that the film would open around the 10 crore mark.

Well, this is what happened as the Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer saw the first day collections of 10.27 crore. Both are dependable actors and though their films may have done varied business, they have a fan following which was glad to lap them up as a combo.

Their coming together has resulted in a good first day which is next only to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil [13.30 crore] and Badrinath Ki Dulhania [12.25 crore], both being Karan Johar productions. Befikre took a slightly better Day One [10.36 crore] but that’s about it.

In fact its race would now be with the Yash Raj production as the (much bigger) film managed a weekend of 34.36 crore. It has to be seen whether Half Girlfriend would be able to surpass that. By the look of things, it should.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources