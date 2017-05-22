Half Girlfriend Evicts Rangoon, Becomes 7th Highest Grosser Of The Year

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer romantic drama, Half Girlfriend released this Friday. In spite of being panned by critics, the film performed well at the box office, thanks to its genre and music. The film made a collection of 32.04 crores on its opening weekend at the box office. It has now entered the highest grossers of 2017 list.

With Half Girlfriend‘s entry into the list, Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon which scored a lifetime collection of 23 crores was evicted.

Also, the film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri, Commando 2 and Shraddha Kapoor’s OK Jaanu too.

Half Girlfriend has now become the 7th highest grosser of the year. The romantic drama is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel by the same name. It also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj in supporting roles.

The film revolves around the journey of a man from Bihar who faces difficulty in getting accustomed to urban life and get college admission due to his lack of command over the English language. It is set against the backdrop of three distinct worlds of Delhi, Patna and New York.

Apart from Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor has just wrapped up the shooting of Mubarakan. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in double roles Charan Singh and Karan Singh, while Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Kartar Singh in the film. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is set to hit the screens on 28th July.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Haseena, where she’ll play the titular role of Haseena Parkar, dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. Helmed by Apoorv Lakhia, the film also stars Shraddha’s real life brother, Siddhanth Kapoor as her brother, don in the film. It is slated to hit the theaters this July.