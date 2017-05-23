Half Girlfriend had a decent Monday with 5 crores coming in. The film had seen 10.27 crore coming on Friday, though looking at the trend over the weekend it was quite apparent that there would be some sort of fall for sure on Monday.

That said, for the Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer to keep its date with the 50 crore Week One, it would now have to maintain these levels for rest of the weekdays as well since collections stand at 37.04 crore* currently.

For now, this does seem possible and that would ensure that the Mohit Suri directed affair sails well into a profitable film for all involved in the supply chain.

Half Girlfriend has now climbed the ladder of Highest Grossers of 2017. The movie has taken Naam Shabana’s position in the list. The Taapsee Pannu starrer made a lifetime business of 36.50 crores. Beating Naam Shabana, Half Girlfriend now stands at the 6th Highest Grossing Film of 2017.

Well, the journey to climb the ladder now will be a challenge for this Mohit Suri film, as dominating the 5th spot is Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film made over 116 crores business at the Box Office and beating this record might be difficult for Half Girlfriend. But you never know!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources