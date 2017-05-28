Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend remained decent over its second Saturday. The film made it to the 50 crore mark yesterday. It collected 2.01 crores on its second Saturday, thus taking its total to 52.96 crores at the domestic box office.

The film surprised everyone with its performance, considering the movie was panned by critics. Looks like the romantic angle and popular music has worked in the film’s favour. Although, the film’s Saturday collections are much lower than its co-release, Hindi Medium, which is running high on positive world of mouth.

Half Girlfriend is directed by Mohit Suri, who previously helmed movies like Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat. Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name.

Apart from Arjun and Shraddha in the lead, the film also stars actors Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others.

This was the second time when Arjun and Chetan Bhagat collaborated for a project after Two States.

“I am happy that after our successful collaboration in ‘Two States’, we are again coming up with this film. It’s always nice when you get good material to work as an actor. I am very happy and delighted that it’s a book which is loved by so many people and now we have put it out on big screen for many people. It’s our effort to do justice with the material and create something with our imagination and visualisation,” Arjun said.