Half Girlfriend: 1st Saturday (Day 2) Box Office Collections

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer romantic drama Half Girlfriend got off to a decent start at the box office by collecting 10.27 crore on its opening day. And managed to remain steady on Day 2 as well. The film collected 10.63 crores on its 1st Saturday, taking its 2 days total to 20.90 crores.

The audience has spoken and inspite of deterrents like Baahubali 2 and the IPL semi finals, Half Girlfriend is the only film that managed to stand out with its buzz and pre-release anticipation. The film has hit home with audiences and the opening number is proof of that.

“We are ecstatic at this opening figure. ‘Half Girlfriend’ has not only managed to stand out with its immense hype and pre-buzz, but also recorded a fantastic opening of Rs 10.27 crore, in the face of the ‘Baahubali’ wave and the IPL match factor,” Shreyans Hirawat of NH Studioz, the company that is distributing the film nationwide, said in a statement.

“The audiences have spoken and have thronged theatres giving the film a massive initial. ‘Half Girlfriend’ was the only film that had managed to stand out and has seen solid growth through the first day across centres,” Hirawat added.

Half Girlfriend, which released on Friday in 2500 screens across India, is an adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name.

The film will enter Koimoi’s Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2017. Half Girlfriend will beat the lifetime business of Rangoon, OK Jaanu, Commando 2 and Phillauri.

