Guest Iin London Continues To Struggle At The Box office | 5th Day Report

Kartik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda starrer Guest Iin London is facing a tough time at the box office. It seems that the film will turn out to be a one week affair at the domestic market. The film merely collected 75 lacs on its 1st Tuesday and currently stands with a total collections of 9.45 crores. It will just cross the 10 crore mark in its 1st week.

Since Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos is releasing this Friday along with Hollywood flick War for the Planet of the Apes, there’ll hardly be any screens left for Guest Iin London.

Directed by Ashwini Dhir, the film plays on the theme of uninvited guests. While Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda play a young couple residing in London, their happy lives are presumably disturbed when an older couple Ganga Chacha played by Paresh Rawal and Guddi Chachi played by Tanvi Azmi land up at their doorstep uninvited.

Previously, Lisa Haydon was supposed to take on the lead role opposite Kartik, but the 30-year-old model-turned-actress walked out just days before announcing her engagement to telecom tycoon beau Dino Lalvani last September, after which, Kriti was on board.

On the work front, Kartik Aryan will be next seen in Sonu Ka Titu Ki Sweety along with his Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-stars Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. The quirky plot of this rom-com is set in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, who previously helmed both the installment of Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.

Produced under the banner of T-Series, Sonu Ka Titu Ki Sweety will hit the screens on 3rd November 2017.