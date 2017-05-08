Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 : 1st Weekend Box Office Collections In India

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 which hit the theaters last Friday, managed to make a decent collection over its first weekend in India. The film collected approximately 7.50 crores over its opening weekend at the India box office. Considering the whole Baahubali 2 fever that has struck India, the Hollywood release’s performance is quite decent.

In spite of having a screen crunch with Baahubali dominating theaters, the Chris Pratt starrer had its fans vouching for it. Reportedly, the film has collected $427.6M globally till now.

Director James Gunn’s sharp writing and the combination of action and music had appealed to the audience in the prequel too. Also, with characters Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and, of course Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) the second film too had evolved nicely from the hugely successful 2014 original. Also with veteran actor Kurt Russell joining the team for this sequel, there much more to explore in this Marvel film.

Guardians Of The Galaxy after their first brush at saving the galaxy, this time, things turn ugly for them when they mess up a job entrusted to them and now the Sovereign are after their life. Also, Peter Quill is about to learn all about his roots as he meets his father Ego.

Last year, Disney’s The Jungle Book became the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. It made a collection of 188 crores at the India box office and became a super-hit. Last Hollywood biggie was Vin Diesel’s Furious 8 which managed to become a hit with 77 crores of lifetime collections, although the film failed to make it to the 100 crore club, like its prequel.

Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World still remains to be the third highest grossing Hollywood film in India with a collection of 101 crores. Unfortunately, his latest Guardians Of Galaxy – 2 will not be able to pull off such a massive collection.