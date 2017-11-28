Golmaal Again Worldwide Collections! A Box Office Wonder

Golmaal Again is proving no less than a wonder at the Indian box office, post crossing the 200 crore mark the movie still has retained some shows in its 6th week. Let’s see how it is holding up at the worldwide box office.

Golmaal Again has collected 204.71 nett (262.02 gross) collections at the Indian box office. Usual comedies are not a top-most priority for the Bollywood watching audience in overseas but Golmaal Again has done quite well in that section too.

In overseas, the movie has earned 47.35 crores taking the grand worldwide total to 309.37 crores. The movie has been gifted with few extra weeks in which there is no major release. Few short Bollywood films and a couple of Hollywood biggies is what Golmaal Again has been facing.

With Rohit Shetty, the banner – Reliance Entertainment – collaborated with the latest blockbuster of the season, Golmaal Again, which has entered the Rs 200 crore club in the domestic market.

Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment, said in a statement: “The studio and creative talent combination has benefited our films in a very big way.

“Given the creative and production strength of our partners and the global marketing and distribution capabilities of Reliance Entertainment, we have been successful in delivering blockbuster entertainers to our audiences. We hope and look forward to more such endeavours.”

The movie is already facing competition from many running releases, this week it will face Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Sunny Leone-Arbaaz Khan’s Tera Intezaar.

Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez.