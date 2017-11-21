Golmaal Again Worldwide Box Office Update: They Came, They Ruled & They Conquered

They came, they ruled and they conquered – the Golmaal Again gang has been declared a super hit at the worldwide box office. With crossing 300 crore mark, the movie is now one of the highest collecting movies of Bollywood.

The film completed its 5th weekend at the box office and is still managing to triumph over the new releases. The screens surely have been reduced but the movie is still shining brightly. This Rohit Shetty film opened in 4232 screens worldwide (India 3500 and overseas 732 screens).

Golmaal Again has turned out to be one of the most successful films after Baahubali 2 which released in April this year.

It has collected 307.88 crores at the worldwide box office till now. The movie has collected 204.04 crores collections nett at the Indian box office which sums up to 261.17 crores gross. In the overseas market, the movie has clocked 46.71 crores. Eyeing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani‘s 318 crores, the movie needs a miracle to cross that.

Postponing Padmavati will surely result in a shuffling of release dates of many films which could turn out to be a mini advantage for Golmaal Again. Golmaal Again features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tabu.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner. The movie released on October 20, a day after Diwali. The film clashed with Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar which has a lifetime collection of 62 crores at the box office. This Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn film faced competition from many new releases but the film continued to rule the box office with out any dip in the collections at the ticket window.