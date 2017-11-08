Golmaal Again has not just earned the love from audience, it has converted it into huge moolah sprinting towards the finishing line with each passing day at the box office. It has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster for Bollywood in 2017.

Golmaal Again is in its 3rd week at the box office, and when many films came and went this Rohit Shetty entertainer has been holding its place in the top spot. The movie has collected 1.02 crores on its 4th Tuesday and now stands at the grand total of 195.78 crores. The movie in next few days will surely be the latest entrant in the 200 crore club.

Rohit Shetty says the numbers generated at the box office for Golmaal Again are symbolic of the love people have for the franchise.

“I am overjoyed by the continuous love shown by the fans of Golmaal and this is evident by the sheer numbers at the box office,” Shetty said.

Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment in the Golmaal series which is in existence since 2006. As Parineeti Chopra and Tabu are the latest entrants the other team has been kept intact of the last part.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez. It clashed with Secret Superstar at the box office but it has not affected the film in any kind. Golmaal Again will face no tough competition this week. Irrfan Khan’s Qarib Qarib Singlle and Rajkummar Rao’s Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana will release this week.

Though the competition is not tough, new movies will take a healthy chunk of screen space. As Thor: Ragnarok is doing well, it could also slow down the speed of Golmaal Again at the box office.