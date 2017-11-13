Golmaal Again Records: 6 Gigantic Benchmarks Set By This BLOCKBUSTER

Golmaal Again has surpassed many records at the box office, creating some new ones. Let’s analyze few of the many records crossed by this Rohit Shetty’s BLOCKBUSTER.

1. Golmaal Again is the second film of Rohit Shetty to gross 200 crores in India

Post Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express (226.70 Crores) which was released way back in 2013, Golmaal Again became Shetty’s 2nd movie to enter the 200-crore club.

2. Golmaal Again grossed worldwide 300 crores mark

Collecting 303.91 crores, Golmaal Again has been witnessing the same earth-shattering response from all over. The film has collected $ 7.07 million (46.08 crores) at the overseas box office.

3. The film crossed 200 crores nett at the Indian box office

Post completing its successful 4th weekend at the Indian box office, Golmaal Again has gathered 201.43 crores nett ( 257.83 crores gross)

4. Golmaal Again is the first 200 crores grossing film of Ajay Devgn

Apart from being Ajay Devgn’s highest grossing movie, Golmaal Again is also his first film to cross the 200 crore mark at Indian box office. His second highest grossing movie is Singham Returns which stands at 141 crores.

5. Golmaal Again is the highest grossing Indian comedy film of all time in North America

Apart from doing well at the Indian box office, Golmaal Again has also beaten some records overseas too. As per a certain press release received, Golmaal Again has achieved the record of being highest grossing Indian comedy film of all time in North America.

6. The film has shattered all previous box office records in Gujarat

Gujarat has always been a strong area for Golmaal franchise. Comedy films have always done well in that part of the country. Golmaal Again has crossed all the previous records set in Gujarat.

These are just a few major records of many records crossed by Golmaal Again. The movie is still holding well aiming to cross some more.