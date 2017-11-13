It’s been 4 weeks and Golmaal Again has entered in the 200 crore club making it one of the most profitable movies of 2017. It already has crossed few movies, let’s see how much it has added to its already amazing profit percentage.

Golmaal Again has managed to make 151.78 % profit within as it completes its 4th weekend at the box office. the movie is unstoppable at the BO. It had shattered many records by earning 100 crores in just 4 days of its release.

In its 4th weekend, the movie collected an amount of 3.47 crores which means that the movie now stands with a total of 201.43 crores.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Golmaal Again is made on a high budget of 80 crores and according to our formula, the film has earned 121.43 crores return on its investment. The movie has retained its old position and is just short of Kaabil which stands at the profit percentage of 153.60.

Golmaal Again opened to a hysterical response creating mayhem at the ticket windows and ending the long timed draught faced by the industry. Baahubali 2 was the last time to witness such craze. Since then it was a barren route for Bollywood as may major movies and stars failed to attract huge numbers.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty‘s action comedy movie Golmaal Again released on October 20. The movie is directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty. It features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade in the lead role and Neil Nitin Mukesh in supporting roles.

Golmaal Again is facing a bit of competition from Qarib Qarib Singlle and Hollywood’s magnum Thor: Ragnarok but it still has its arena open till another contender in Padmavati arrives on 1st December.