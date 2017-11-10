Golmaal Again along with adding crores to its monstrous total is also lapping up the list of profitable movies of 2017. It has crossed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (146.47 %) and Newton (146.44 %) in the list.

Golmaal Again has managed to make 147.45 % profit within 3 weeks at the box office. the movie is unstoppable at the BO. It had shattered many records by earning 100 crores in just 4 days of its release. The movie had been made on a high budget of 80 crores (including P & A).

On its 3rd Thursday, the movie collected an amount of 1.11 crores which means that the movie now stands with a total of 197.96 crores.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

The movie has joined the likes of Kaabil, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Jolly LLB 2 in the list. The list is topped by Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which has 468.11 % of profit. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a close second with 456.66% profit percentage. Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium is 3rd with 213.63 % of profit.

For a movie made on a high budget as Golmaal Again, it becomes tough to gain that super hit tag. But this Rohit Shetty’s venture is aiming to cross 200 crore mark at the Indian box office this week. Movie being a family entertainer has attracted its audience ripening the best of the festive season.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty‘s action comedy movie Golmaal Again released on October 20. The movie is directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty. It features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade in the lead role and Neil Nitin Mukesh in supporting roles.

Golmaal Again is running successfully and it might enjoy well this week too. This week’s releases Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Qarib Qarib Singlle will not affect much until the latter garners a really positive word of mouth. Which means Golmaal Again has all the chances to grow further.