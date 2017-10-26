Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again has performed pretty well in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office collecting 87.60 crores.

Till now, this comedy horror has grossed 162.48 crores (nett. 126.94 crores) in India and approximately 27.09 crores at the overseas box office.

The film’s global collection, so far, stands at 189.57 crores gross. The film needs to remain steady at the box office in the weekdays to achieve the milestone of 200 crore at the worldwide box office.

Director Rohit Shetty said: “I am overjoyed that ‘Golmaal Again‘ has broken records along with spreading happiness, cheer and smiles during this Diwali. I am thankful to the audience for the success and the love they have shown to the ‘Golmaal’ series.”

Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment, said: “We are delighted with the response ‘Golmaal Again‘ has received. We look forward to many more milestones with this franchise, and from other projects that we are presently working on with Rohit to entertain global audiences.”

Golmaal Again features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu. In an interview, Rohit Shetty confirmed about Golmaal 5, he said, “Definitely, but we have to get the right script for that. People ask me why they had to wait for seven years after ‘Golmaal 3‘. The answer is, I wanted the right script and didn’t want to make a film just for the sake of making it.” The trailer of ‘Golmaal Again‘ looks hilarious and fans don’t mind waiting if the maker is going to come up with successful installments every time.”

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner.