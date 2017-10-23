One more record which Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again has broken this weekend is it has entered the list of highest weekend grossers of 2017. It not only has just entered, it has record past many of the biggies.

Here’s the latest update on the Highest opening weekend grossers of 2017 so far. Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which is the highest grosser, also holds the record of highest opening weekend grosser till now.

The film went on to become Ajay Devgn’s highest weekend grosser beating his previous biggie Singham Returns [77.55 crores]. Golmaal Again collection has not dropped much on Sunday despite the fact that the film was coming after one national holiday and one partial holiday. Probably the film has not reached to its capacity levels due to the screens issue.

This has helped it to have a steady hold in the first weekend. Golmaal Again box office collection in 3 days is 87.60 crores. The film has set the highest opening weekend record of 2017 from Bollywood. It is also the highest weekend grosser of Ajay Devgn beating Singham Returns.

Golmaal Again was released on a national holiday which grossed 30.14 crores nett but what is more important is how well it sustained post this holiday at these high levels. The film has stayed in the roughly the same range post the holiday showing a very negligible fall.

Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment from Shetty’s popular Golmaal franchise. The first instalment Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in 2006.

The previous three instalments featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen and Sharman Joshi among many others.

Golmaal Again also stars Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is slated to release on Diwali.