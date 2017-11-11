Golmaal Again Enters The 4th Week At The Box Office

Golmaal Again which is the fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles.

The film completed its 3rd week on an outstanding note and has now entered the 4th week at the box office. This Rohit Shetty film opened in 4232 screens worldwide (India 3500 and overseas 732 screens).

Golmaal Again ended its 1st weekend with a collection of 87.60 crores. Whereas Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim’s film Secret Superstar which released at the same time earned 31.31 crores in its 1st weekend.

Aamir Khan’s film has minted around 59.10 crores till now whereas Golmaal Again is still continuing to rule the ticket window. The film made 62 Lakhs on its 4th Friday at the box office taking the lifetime collection to 198.58 crores.

The film is set to cross the 200 crore mark by the end of this weekend. It will turn out to be first 200 crore film for Ajay Devgn.

Golmaal Again has turned out to be one of the most successful films after Baahubali 2 which released in April this year.

Arshad Warsi will now begin shooting for his next titled Veer Pareira next month.

“I will be working in lot of sequels. I will work in sequels of ‘Golmaal‘, ‘Dhamaal‘, ‘Ishqiya‘, ‘Jolly LLB‘ and ‘Munna Bhai‘ series, but my next film’s name is ‘Veer Pareira‘. It’s a beautiful story and it will go on floors from next month,” Arshad said on the sidelines of “Balle Balle“, a Punjabi wedding musical concert here, on Thursday.

On the success of Golmaal Again, Arshad said: “We had said earlier that ‘Golmaal Again‘ is a gift to the audience from our side, and if people watch the film, then it would be return gift to our team. So, I think people of our country have given a bigger gift than what we expected.”