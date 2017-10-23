Golmaal Again is on a record spree at the box office, after two extraordinary days, this movie has achieved a spectacular Sunday. It is better than its first day, which says all about the trending of the film.

Golmaal Again grossed 58.51 crores in two days enjoying the most of Diwali weekend. It has got a major advantage of being a successful franchise and a clean family entertainer. There are images and videos going viral since its release of how people are standing in long queues to get their ticket.

This craze was last seen during Baahubali 2 and it’s a huge achievement for Rohit Shetty and team to have the best non-Baahubali opening of the year. It collected 30.14 crores on its day 1 beating every huge movie’s opening day at the box office.

After its massive opening, it went on to collect 28.37 crores on its day 2. Golmaal Again has done unimaginable on its day 3 as it has gone past its day 1 collections. It has collected 33.49 crores* on Sunday taking up its grand total to 92 crores*.

After this success, all eyes will be on Rohit’s upcoming work. On being asked if he would direct a fiction TV show, Shetty told IANS: “It should be something interesting, and it should interest me…Then I will do it definitely.”

“But at the moment, I don’t see that happening,” he added.

Shetty hosted the fifth and sixth seasons of the stunt reality show. The seventh was hosted by actor Arjun Kapoor, but Shetty came back as a host for the eighth season. The show is aired on Colors channel.

Talking about his journey in the show, the Golmaal franchise creator said: “I have been a fan of Fear Factor before I started hosting it…I enjoy shooting for it and planning it.”