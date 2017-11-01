Golmaal Again Enjoys A Terrific 2nd Tuesday At The Box Office

Golmaal Again has no intentions to stop or slow down at the box office. After an amazing 2nd Monday of 4.33 crores the movie has went ahead to clock a terrific Tuesday at the box office. Read on to know how the movie has been faring at the ticket windows.

Every trade analyst is in awe of the magic Golmaal Again has been spreading since its release. Everyone expected the film to do well, but Golmaal Again has surpassed the sky high expectations of everyone. This Rohit Shetty entertainer has grossed 4.02 crores on its 2nd Tuesday to take the grand total to 175.87 crores.

Directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise which also features Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Parineeti who essays the role of Khushi in the film, talked about the success of the film on social media on Saturday.

“Feeling at the top of the world. So glad every kid is meeting and calling me Khushi now. Promise to work harder and deliver. Golmaal Again,” she tweeted.

Golmaal Again, how now crossed the 175 crore mark at the box office. It is backed by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez.

Trending :

“We waited more than seven years for the right subject to take the ‘Golmaal’ franchise forward. What we have achieved is very exciting and humbling, all thanks to the love showered upon us by fans across the globe,” Rohit Shetty, director of the film, said in a statement.

Shibasish Sarkar, chief operating officer at Reliance Entertainment, said: “Golmaal Again has been an incredible journey for all of us. Our friend and partner, Rohit Shetty and his team, have outperformed every benchmark, and we are delighted with their unprecedented success.”

The film released worldwide on October 20.