Finally, after the long wait, Golmaal Again has achieved something unimaginable. It has entered the rare 200-crore club at the domestic box office joining the elites.

Golmaal Again collected 3.47 crores on its 4th weekend. The movie has managed to achieve this feat in 24 days of its release. Pre-release many have predicted a good total for the film but Golmaal Again has surpassed everyone’s expectations. The film stands with a grand total of 201.43 crores.

Golmaal Again will cross the lifetime collections of 3 Idiots (202 crores) and Happy New Year (205 crores) in next few days. Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores) is also on the radar of Golmaal Again.

Ajay Devgn after a couple of duds in Shivaay and Baadshaho is back in the major league with Golmaal Again. He has a very interesting line up of films in Raid, Taanaji biopic and Battle Of Saragarhi.

On the film’s phenomenal success, producer and director Rohit Shetty said, “I am overwhelmed with the response the film has received and thank the worldwide audience for appreciating the film.”

Shibasish Sarkar, COO, Reliance Entertainment commented, “It is very rare for a film to create such wonders at the box office. We are thankful to our friend and partner, Rohit for his incredible vision that made this possible.”

Golmaal Again is the fourth part of the Golmaal franchise. It stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Johnny Lever. The film has turned out to be the blockbuster after Rana Daggubati and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 which released in April this year.