Golmaal Again Crosses 200 Crore Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Creating records has become a slice of cake for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. Sharing fun all across the borders the movie has now crossed the humongous total of 200 crores at the worldwide box office.

Post adding 9.13 crores to its kitty, Golmaal Again went on to clock 136.07 crores (nett) in its first week. Grossing the Indian box office total, Golmaal Again stands at 174.16 crores.

The movie is doing pretty well at the overseas box office too. It has collected $ 4.42 million [28.72 crores] in a week. Adding up both the gross figures, the movie has collected 202.88 crores at the worldwide box office.

Apart from the hilarious Golmaal Gang, Neil Nitin Mukesh was a surprise addition. He is currently garnering praise for his recently released film Golmaal Again.

Happy with the success, he said: “I’m grateful that the audience has given me so much love and appreciation for my character in the film. it was a difficult film for me to do because in a film like ‘Golmaal Again‘ you can easily get sidelined with the presence of a huge cast. But (director Rohit Shetty) managed to give each character in the film his/her own identity.”

Apart from Neil, Tabu also surprised everyone with her slick performance. Tabu insists she is fun loving and always keen to explore the genre of comedy films. After her latest Golmaal Again, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming rom-com alongside Ajay Devgn.

Asked about her opinion on the comedy genre not being taken seriously in filmmaking, she said: “Yes, comedy is a genre has been taken with a pinch of salt and it is good. You cannot take every genre of films so seriously.

“In fact, I think that is what reflects life… We should take life with a pinch of salt, you cannot be serious all the time, you need a break from a drudgery of life at times.”