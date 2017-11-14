Golmaal Again Continues Its BLOCKBUSTER Run At The Box Office

Golmaal Again post crossing the 200 crore mark at the box office is finally looking to settle down. The number has come into lacs but still, it can trend over the weekdays and jump on the weekend if new releases fail to spread their magic.

The movie has Justice League as its major threat next week. Yes, the audience for both the films is different but this Hollywood’s biggie will eat up a major chunk of screens. Qarib Qarib Singlle and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana will also lose screens but Golmaal Again needs to retain the most of it.

Golmaal Again collected 41 lacs on its 4th Monday taking up the grand total to 201.84 crores. As you read this the movie would have crossed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots (202 crores). Golmaal Again has surely done the unimaginable with its run at the box office.

Rohit Shetty recently confirmed Golmaal 5 and Parineeti was asked about featuring in the fifth installment.

“The USP of Golmaal is those five guys, (Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu), so they will always be there and according to the story, female artistes are cast. So it totally depends on the story of Golmaal 5, whether I will be in it or not,” she said.

Parineeti also tweeted about the success of the film, “Feeling at the top of the world. So glad every kid is meeting and calling me Khushi now. Promise to work harder and deliver. Golmaal Again.”

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Golmaal Again is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez.