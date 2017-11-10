Golmaal Again Completes Its OUTSTANDING 3 weeks At The Box Office

Golmaal Again is spreading its magic since the day of its release. It has been the movie of the year in all aspects of the box office. Inching close towards that 200 crore mark the movie has already achieved the unimaginable.

The movie showed a minimal jump on its 3rd Thursday collecting 1.11 crores. It now stands at the grand total of 197.96 crores at the box office. It will cross the 200 crore mark this week.

The movie has an outside chance to cross Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express Released back in 2013, Chennai Express opened on an earth-shattering note crossing 100 crore mark in just 3 days. Golmaal Again entered in the 100 crore club in 4 days but it has shown a better trending at the box office.

Golmaal Again after facing competition from Ittefaq & Thor: Ragnarok previous week, will share screens with Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Qarib Qarib Singlle this week. It would be very interesting to see how this movie will hold up.

Golmaal Again has been successful in catapulting the franchise to another level. Rohit Shetty after this has been considered as one of the most victorious directors of Bollywood. Golmaal Again being a family entertainer plus have a back up of Diwali had two major plus points in its favour. Another major reason for its success is its franchise, Golmaal series have gathered a huge number of fan following since years now.

Directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise which also features Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez. The film released worldwide on October 20.