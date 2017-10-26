Golmaal Again Box Office: It Is Fourth Highest Diwali Grosser Already

Golmaal Again is on a roll at the box office. Let it be domestic or overseas, this movie surely is amassing many laughs all over.

Biggest Diwali releases ever have been films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year, Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3.

Now Golmaal Again has joined the elite list as it has turned out to be the fourth biggest Diwali flick ever, what with 128.39 crores* already been accumulated.

This, after 11.50 crore* more were added to its total on Wednesday, hence ensuring that the film’s great run continued well into the weekdays as well.

In the process, the film has gone past other 100 crore club entertainers like Jab Tak Hai Jaan [122 crore], Ra. One [115 crore], Ae Dil Hai Mushkil [112.50 crore], Golmaal 3 [106 crore], Son of Sardar [102 crore] and Shivaay [100.30 crore] and that too in just six days.

Rohit Shetty has always tried experimenting with the script and it works most of the time. Underneath all the colourful & picturesque locations he has assimilated the comic sequences with a scary touch. With the first 3 Golmaal movies, he has proved his worth of handling too many characters in a single scene. With Golmaal Again, too, he has proved why he’s one of the best to mould family entertainers.

Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangal Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again has been directed by Rohit Shetty. The earlier three installments of the film featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad, Tushar Kapoor and Mukesh Tiwari as constants. Parineeti Chopra and Tabu were the new addition to this one. It has quite a lot time at the box office to enjoy its reign.