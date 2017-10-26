Golmaal Again! The phenomenon of the year, biggest surprise till now. Yes, Baahubali 2 had a monstrous collections but Golmaal Again is special.

Golmaal Again has been creating benchmarks and crossing records everyday at the box office. The latest record it has achieved is crossing two big films in the list of highest grossing movies of 2017. It stands at the grand total of 128.39 crores* in just 6 days.

Golmaal Again has crossed Salman Khan – Kabir Khan’s drama Tubelight. Released on Eid early this year, Tubelight collected 121.25 crores* during its lifetime. Though, Tubelight came as a shocker to everyone, Golmaal Again has crossed its collections in just 6 days.

It also har crossed the collections of Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam’s Kaabil. In a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Kaabil was able to clock 126.85 crores during it course at the box office.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

Trending :

The next target is Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha [134.25 crores] which will be crossed in a matter of few days. Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees stands at 137.51 crores which also is in the list. Judwaa 2 at 137.81 crores is on the top of the list barring Baahubali which is ruling with 511.30 crores.

Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment, said: “We are delighted with the response Golmaal Again has received. We look forward to many more milestones with this franchise, and from other projects that we are presently working on with Rohit to entertain global audiences.”

Golmaal Again features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner.