Golmaal Again has crossed the 100 crore club in just 4 days becoming one of the fastest to enter this club. In past Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay, Singham and Bol Bachchan took 31,37 and 45 days respectively to breach the 100 crore mark.

With earning 103.64 crores in 4 days, Golmaal Again now stands at the 11th rank below PK and Krrish 3 in the list of 100 crore club. Krrish 3 back in 2013 clocked 103.91 crores in its first 4 days, while PK earned 116.43 crores in the same number of days.

Golmaal Again has topped many big films like Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2 as most of them took more than 4 days to enter the 100 crore club. It’s undoubtedly a huge achievement for Golmaal Again and a record which will be intact for years to come.

With this kind of start, it will be interesting to see where the movie will end its box office run. It is surprising with each passing day at the box office. After a very good Monday, the film is headed towards a brilliant 1st week.

Golmaal Again had Parineeti Chopra as the new addition. On being asked about her experience as the new group member, Parineeti said: “First, I was completely star-struck by these guys. There was this bond between them and they understood each other. They knew exactly what to do. On the other hand, I thought that I might just mess this up.

“I didn’t know what to do. But within 10 minutes, I felt welcome and these people are so mad that I realized why I was cast for this film… because I am like them. I really found friends for life and that is my biggest take away from the film.”

Golmaal Again stars the stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Mishra, Tabu and Johnny Lever.