After hitting the jackpot at the Indian box office, Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again now entered the 200 crore club after adding the overseas collection. The film now stands at the worldwide collection of 202.88 crores as it just completed its first week at the box office.

Golmaal Again currently stands with a grand total of 136.07 crores at the Indian box office. It has managed to perform extremely well in the overseas markets, as it collected, approximately 28.72 crores in just a week.

The list boasts of names like Bajrangi Bhaijaan(626 Cr), Sultan (589 Cr), Kick (377 Cr) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (399 Cr). Golmaal Again after having a wonderful opening at the box office remained steady as the rock on weekdays too.

Golmaal Again has crossed the worldwide collections of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 [200.64 crores] and now stands at the 31st position in the list. The next target which should be achieved within a day is Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania [206.95 crores].

In a recent interview, Parineeti Chopra said working in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again is a matter of honour for her.

“Golmaal is a legendary series. Kareena (Kapoor) has worked in two of them and now I am also working in it, so it’s a thing of honour for me. I think people will be entertained a lot because it’s a hilarious film,” added the actress.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra – Golmaal Again released on Diwali clashing with Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar.

It has already crossed many high grossing biggies in just a week.The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner.