With Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn Adds 200 Points To His Box Office Power Index

With 6 movies in the coveted 100 crore club, Ajay Devgn now gets 200 points in Koimoi Box Office Index with his latest blockbuster Golmaal Again. The film becomes his first 200 crore film. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee.

Ajay Devgn beats Akshay Kumar in the list and now holds the 4th position in the same. As Akshay Kumar has 8 films in the 100 crore club but has no film in the 200 crore club brings him to the 5th position in the list. Golmaal Again has managed to mint 201.43 crores at the Indian box office.

According to the Power Index parameter, when there is a tie between 2 stars’ Box Office Power Index Points, they are placed in the Box Office Power Index Position based on the collections of their respective films.

With this much-anticipated film Golmaal Again, the actor has now added 200 points to his power index and now stands with 800 points.

Take a look at Bollywood Box Office Power Index right here:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 700 400 600 100 1800 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 200 1300 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 150 1050 4. Ajay Devgn 600 200 0 0 800 5. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 6. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 7. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 8. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 0 0 300 9. Ranveer Singh 200 0 0 50 250 10. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 11. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 13. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in Raid which will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta who previously directed No One Killed Jessica. Casting for Devgn’s opponent and other important characters is underway.