Golmaal Again’s 4th Tuesday Box Office Update: Still Strong, Still Ruling!

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again is proving to be a box office monster. After crossing 200 crores the movie is now sailing a stable ship at the box office. Check out how much it has collected on its 4th Tuesday.

Golmaal Again collected 50 lacs on its 4th Tuesday taking up the grand total to 202.34 crores. Rohit Shetty has scored his quickest century with Chennai Express which managed this feat in four days. He has matched this with Golmaal Again which joins the rank as his fastest century in four days.

In the process, it has also turned out to be ninth 100 crore club entry for Bollywood this year after Baahubali: The Conclusion, Judwaa 2, Raees, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Tubelight, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil.

Golmaal Again has crossed Ajay Devgn’s biggest grosser ever is Singham Returns which collected 140 crores in its lifetime run and Rohit Shetty’s last release DilwaleDilwale which netted 148 crores. The film is set to be filmmaker’s second highest grosser ever after Chennai Express [227 crores].

Golmaal Again took one of the biggest openings, this is when it was playing at 3500 screens and shared its shows in most properties with the Aamir Khan’s production.

The franchise factor, as well as a well-cut promo, was always going to work for Golmaal Again. Moreover, the entire marketing campaign of the multi-starrer led by Ajay Devgn was very well put together.

Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Golmaal Again is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez.