Golmaal Again is not only making noise at the Indian box office, it’s making laugh out loud everyone over the world. Rohit Shetty has managed to catapult this franchise to another level.

Golmaal Again, now, stands at the grand total of 116.89 crores (Nett) at the Indian box office. The movie is doing remarkable in overseas too. It has collected 25.47 crores which is equivalent to $ 3.91 million. It also has achieved the feat of being Ajay Devgn’s highest opener in Australia, New Zealand – Fiji.

Reliance Entertainment-backed Golmaal Again, the latest in the hit Bollywood franchise Golmaal, has garnered 175.08 crores at the worldwide box office in the first five days of its release, the makers said.

Director Rohit Shetty said: “I am overjoyed that ‘Golmaal Again‘ has broken records along with spreading happiness, cheer and smiles during this Diwali. I am thankful to the audience for the success and the love they have shown to the ‘Golmaal‘ series.”

The movie released on October 20, a day after Diwali.

Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment, said: “We are delighted with the response ‘Golmaal Again‘ has received. We look forward to many more milestones with this franchise, and from other projects that we are presently working on with Rohit to entertain global audiences.”

Golmaal Again features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner.

It clashed with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar which affected it a bit in the early days because of show division. No doubt Golmaal opened on a brilliant note, but imagine what it could have done with all the screens to its count.