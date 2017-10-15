Golmaal Again VS Secret Superstar: Who Will Win In The Long Race?

Finally, the bumper time of Bollywood is here – Diwali. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar & Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again is all set to lock their horns at the box office.

Diwali has lost its charm since years as we haven’t seen a huge expected hit. Krrish 3 was the last blockbuster we saw on Diwali. Happy New Year & Prem Ratan Dhan Payo did good business but that was just because of Diwali. They trended averagely at the box office.

This Diwali we have two probable hits on the cards. Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim & Aamir Khan is based on the life of a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

Golmaal Again: The fourth instalment in the hit Golmaal franchise starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.

Both the films have a great possibility to be declared hit at the box office. Aamir Khan is leaving no stone unturned to create the necessary buzz for the film. According to our sources the makers have decided to do a press show for the film on Tuesday & paid previews from Wednesday evening. The movie will get a proper release from Thursday, 19th October.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty is all confident about his film and recently said how he does not make a sequel just to cash in on the title. “It depends on the audience. You can’t just take a sequel because the film had done well. And nowadays sequels are made after twenty years. I mean sequels are made of films which were made even before I was born,”

“I think a film should do well on satellite, on television, and once the audience appreciates the film after months of its release, then only you should make a sequel out of it, and that too if you’re getting the right story, not just to cash in on a title,” Rohit said in his statement.

Who do you think will be a winner in the long race? Golmaal Again will surely have a stupendous opening but if Secret Superstar clicks it can outshine Golmaal Again. Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.