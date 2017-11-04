Golmaal Again Starts Its Third Week At The Box Office With A Bang

Golmaal Again is in no mood to take a break at the box office. With each passing day, this Rohit Shetty movie has been amassing very good numbers at the box office.

After an amazing total of 182.93 crores in its first 2 weeks, Golmaal Again has entered its 3rd week with a bang. It has collected 2.04 crores on its 3rd Friday taking the total of the film to 184.97 crores at the box office.

It faces competition from two new releases – Ittefaq and Thor: Ragnarok. Both the new releases has the potential to score big which could be an alarming sign for Golmaal Again. Still, Friday figures have showed how it can trend well in its 3rd week also.

The movie now is just 15 crore short of entering the magical 200 crore club. It has every possible shot of doing the same in next couple of weeks. The next major release at the box office is Padmavati on 1st December and till then Golmaal Again could churn out as much as it can.

Asked from Rohit Shetty about the poor performance at the box office in 2017, Shetty told select media, including IANS: “It has been a very bad year. There have been years like this. I still remember when I was doing Golmaal Returns (2008), we had the same lull period.”

“After every five years, there comes a period like this. It’s bad for the industry.”

Going by the history of cinema, all kinds of genres, directors and actors have been there in every era, he said.

“When Manmohan Desai was making Amar Akbar Anthony, Hrishikesh Mukherjee was making Golmaal. If Amitabh Bachchan was doing Sholay, he was doing Anand also.

Golmaal Again features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner.