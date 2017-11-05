Golmaal Again Scores Big On Its 3rd Saturday At The Box Office

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again has been inching close to 200 crore mark with each passing day at the box office. The movie has been fighting the new competition from Ittefaq & Thor: Ragnarok very well.

After clocking 2.04 crores on its 3rd Friday, the movie has shown over 80% of growth on its 3rd Saturday. It has collected 3.69 crores taking the grand total of the film to 188.66 crores at the box office.

Golmaal Again has crossed the lifetime collections of the biggie Bajirao Mastani (184 crores) and will surpass Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores) by today.

It clashed with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and leaves everyone to imagine what if it would’ve arrived solo on Diwali. After the super success of Golmaal Again, director Rohit Shetty has already confirmed the 5th part of the franchise.

Parineeti also commented on it recently, “The USP of Golmaal is those five guys, so they will always be there and according to the story, female artistes are cast. So it totally depends on the story of Golmaal 5, whether I will be in it or not.”

Asked about what is the next thing that she wants to try, Tabu told IANS in a recorded response: “I want to try taking a break.”

Reliance Entertainment-backed Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of the franchise. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu.

The film released worldwide on October 20, and has minted Rs 188.66 crores till now.

Talking about the film, the actress, who is brand ambassador of Vaseline, said: “I just want to thank my supporters who have thought that Golmaal 4 was the best of the series just because I was in it.”