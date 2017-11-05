Golmaal Again, Padmavati & Tiger Zinda Hai Expected To Bring In Over 600 Crores

The countdown has begun. Though 2017 has been largely disappointing for Bollywood releases with a handful of films doing well, hopes have rekindled finally, what with Golmaal Again marching towards the 200 crore mark. With Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai as the next two biggies, it is expected that Bollywood would be richer by at least 400 crore more, hence bringing the overall haul to more than 600 crore.

“Exactly,” says a trade veteran with confidence in his voice, “If you don’t expect at least 600 crore between these three films then where else should one look at? When just one Baahubali – The Conclusion can go past the 500 crore mark and that too in the dubbed version then why not a comic franchise, a high decibel period drama and an out and out sequel entertainer? If these films can’t bring 600 crore between them then there is something really wrong with what we are doing in Bollywood.”

Thankfully though, the makers of each of these three major Bollywood biggies know their job.

“A rejected film of Rohit Shetty (Diwale) does 150 crore. A Sanjay Leel Bhansali film (Bajirao Mastani) arrives on a clash with a Shah Rukh Khan starrer (Dilwale) and does close to 190 crore. Then of course a young director like Ali Abbas Zafar rewrites records with a film (Sultan) by taking it past 300 crore. These are the men who know what it takes to make a big screen entertainer,” an insider comments.

No wonder, there are great hopes from Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai now after Golmaal Returns rewriting history already.

“Golmaal Returns has proven itself to be a solid family entertainer. Padmavati has a formidable combination of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone coming together with Shahid Kapoor for added measure. It appears to be a 200 crore biggie, what with the promo getting unanimous appreciation. As for Tiger Zinda Hai, it has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif coming together. Fans are set to throng theaters for the big Christmas release and help it go past the 200 crore mark comfortably,” the trade veteran adds.

Add this up all and a sum total of 600 crore is definitely in the offering.

“A word of caution though,” a filmmaker says, “There is many a slip between the cup and the lip. 2017 has seen some mighty disappointments already. There have been flops and disasters galore, so nothing can be really said with utmost certainty. Let’s hold on to the horses before the first show commences for each of these three films. Audiences have become ruthless. They haven’t even spared the two Khans this year, what with Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal going down in a major way. If the content is truly as good as what the packaging of Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai might suggest, we should indeed celebrate. Till then, relax.”

Indeed! But as they say, ‘ummeed par duniya kaayam hai’!

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder