Golmaal Again is the first 100 crore film with a supernatural twist

Ever since Ghajini opened the 100 Crore Club back in 2008, as many as 58 films have scored a century in close to nine years. This comes to an average of six centuries every year that translates into one every two months. However, not even one of these has featured any sort of horror element.

These may be human dramas [Dangal] or sex comedies [Grand Masti] but nothing close to any sort of horror element has featured in any of these films. Golmaal Again has changed that now in a matter of less than one week.

“Horror films have turned extinct in the recent years whereas horror comedies are anyways hard to come by. Leave aside horror, even supernatural element hasn’t really found a place in Bollywood comedies that cater to family audiences. Only film that comes to mind is Great Grand Masti which had a supernatural element to it; however it was an adults-only affair. Moreover, it turned out to be a huge disaster as well. However, with supernatural element blending really well into Rohit Shetty’s comic narrative of Golmaal Again, family audiences have been entertained in a big way this Diwali,” says a trade veteran.

There have been a couple of sci-fi films though that have entered the 100 Crore Club – Ra. One and Krrish 3. These were a different ballgame altogether though whereas Golmaal Again is in a different world altogether, considering the kind of franchise that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have built over the years gone by.

“Exactly,” says a senior crew member of the multi-starrer, “This is a kind of film where you would laugh at all the supernatural jokes and thoroughly enjoy the fun ride that is in the offering. It is a unique fusion by itself and something new that is being offered to the audience; they haven’t seen or heard a story like this before.”

No wonder, trade is excited about how much further would Golmaal Again go from here and are pegging the film to come close to the 175 crore mark. In the times when even a simple hit would do to keep industry hopes alive, a bigger success would only spell good news for all involved. Fingers crossed!

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder