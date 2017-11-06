Golmaal Again has been redefining the term success at the Indian box offfice, it has been doing well at the overseas box office too. Crossing the 6 million mark, Golmaal Again is now inching towards 300 crores at the worldwide box office.

The movie now stands with a total of 291.42 crores at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Raees (287.71 crores) in the 200 crore club of Bollywood.

Golmaal Again has earned $ 6.76 million (43.73 crore) overseas while the Indian gross collections are 247.69 crores (193.51 crores nett). It is unstoppable at the box office.

Golmaal Again, releasing on Diwali proved to be fodder to feast upon for Indian audience but it seems it has found in target audience overseas too. Well, this proves who does not likes to laugh and enjoy an entertaining movie over the festive occasion.

Golmaal Again opened to a hysterical response creating mayhem at the ticket windows and ending the long timed draught faced by the industry. Baahubali 2 was the last time to witness such craze. Since then it was a barren route for Bollywood as may major movies and stars failed to attract huge numbers.

Rohit Shetty and team has managed to do what no other Bollywood star was able to this year. After the bumper opening of 30.14 crores, Golmaal Again went on to have a weekend of 87.60 crores. This was the highest weekend if we forget the storm created by Baahubali earlier this year.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra – Golmaal Again released on Diwali clashing with Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar.