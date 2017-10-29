Golmaal Again is creating havoc at the Box Office and amongst many milestones that the film is expected to cross, one of the personal highs is pretty much in store for Rohit Shetty. After all, he is one filmmaker in the industry with a maximum number of hits under his belt and he has now extended his lead, what with Golmaal Again crossing 100 crores the 100 crore barrier in really quick time. Now, after 9 days, the film has crossed 163 crore mark and is aiming for 200 crore total.

“Rohit has an astonishing half a dozen centuries to his name. No other filmmaker in the industry has such an enviable record,” comments an observer, “You can very well see this from the fact that the next in line is Kabir Khan with three centuries [Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tubelight – all with Salman Khan] and then Rajkumar Hirani [PK, 3 Idiots – both with Aamir Khan].”

S.S. Rajamouli [Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion] and A.R. Murugadoss [Ghajini, Holiday] are the two filmmakers from down South who have made an impression across the country. However, other directors (and there are 41 of them) with centuries under their belt have just one each to their name.

“So you can well imagine the kind of might that Rohit Shetty carries as he has single-handedly delivered six centuries [Golmaal 3, Singham, Singham Returns, Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express and Dilwale] where four of them have featured Ajay Devgn and a couple have been Shah Rukh Khan starrers. He has scored these in quick time as well what with his first century in 2010 [Golmaal 3] followed by five back to back centuries right till 2015 [Dilwale]. That makes it one century per year, a feat that has been amazing to say the least. Now he should get his seventh with Golmaal Again,” says a prominent producer.

Trending :

In the times when the biggest of films, directors and superstars are being given a cold shoulder by the audiences if the promo doesn’t entice them enough or the narrative fails to deliver, Golmaal Again has arrived with massive expectations.

“The promo did its job and the promotion was apt too with clear messaging around the film’s entertainment quotient. To put it very bluntly, the response so far has been much better than what Rohit’s own Dilwale had gained both prior and after its release,” an insider comments, “Golmaal Again has arrived with a good positive vibe to it and the Diwali timing helped too. Moreover, let’s not forget the fact that even though Dilwale is considered as an underperformer, it still scored 148 crores. So beat that!”

Well, considering the fact that in 2017 not even a single film has even come close to the 148 crore mark with only Judwaa 2, Raees and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha crossing 130 crores, a total hugely in excess of 148 crores is something that all associated with Golmaal Again are happy to lap up. As for Rohit Shetty, another century in his repertoire has helped him continue to keep his flag high as an entertainer to reckon with and now a much bigger number is on the anvil for Golmaal Again.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder