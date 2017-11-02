A very consistent run that Golmaal Again is enjoying in its second week too is the testimony of the fact that this one of definitely not one of those ‘weekend only’ runners at the box office. If the opening of the film was good, the follow-through during the weekdays was superb as well. However, the real game began in the second week and this is where collections of this Rohit Shetty directed film are continuing to impress.

The film not just found good momentum coming its way in the second weekend, it has maintained steady footfalls during the weekdays as well, what with 3.25 crore* more coming on the second Wednesday. This is quite good since the majority of films in 2017 have failed to bring this kind of numbers on their first day itself. For the multi-starrer to manage that on its 13th day is quite remarkable, to say the least.

The horror-comedy has now collected 179 crores* in theaters and the hard work has already been done as far as the quest for the 200 Crore Club is concerned. Even though Ittefaq releases this Friday, Golmaal Again would continue to have the good number of shows going for it in the third week as well. That would give audiences two options to choose from (and in best case scenarios go ahead with both the options), hence ensuring that ‘achche din’ stay on for everyone in the industry.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder