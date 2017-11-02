Golmaal Again Has Made 124.75 % Profit At The Box Office Till Date

Golmaal Again is making most of the best at the box office. It’s on a streak to mint money even in it’s second week. The movie has gained immensely positive response from the audiences. Golmaal Again turned the tables with box-office collections surpassing Rs 100-crore mark in just a week’s time.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty‘s action comedy movie Golmaal Again released on October 20. The movie is directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty. It features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade in the lead role and Neil Nitin Mukesh in supporting roles.

Golmaal Again has managed to make 124.75 % profit within 13 days at the box office. the movie is unstoppable at the BO. It had shattered many records by earning 100 crores in just 4 days of its release.

On its 2nd Wednesday, the movie collected an amount of 3.78 crores which means that the movie now stands with a total of 179.70 crores.

Golmaal Again has minted Rs 203 crore in its first week of release, read a statement from the presenters of the film.

“We waited more than seven years for the right subject to take the Golmaal franchise forward. What we have achieved is very exciting and humbling, all thanks to the love showered upon us by fans across the globe,” Rohit Shetty, director of the film, said in a statement.

Shibasish Sarkar, chief operating officer at Reliance Entertainment, said: “Golmaal Again has been an incredible journey for all of us. Our friend and partner, Rohit Shetty and his team, have outperformed every benchmark, and we are delighted with their unprecedented success.”

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez.