Golmaal Again Has A Rocking Day 2 (Saturday) At The Box Office!

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu has managed to garner a lot of love and appreciation not only from the audience but also the critics.

The film has opened to a whopping amount of 30.14 crores, making it the biggest box office opening of 2017 after Baahubali 2. This film of Ajay Devgn earned 29 crores* on day 2 taking the grand total to 60 crores*.

The big Diwali release has hit the right chords at the box office with positive word of mouth. The excitement around the fourth instalment of the hit comic franchise has given a major boost to the movie. With an extended holiday period and a fantastic buzz around it, Golmaal Again has performed exceptionally well at the box office!

Trending :

Golmaal Again, the fourth instalment of the Rohit Shetty franchise is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment and Mangl Murti Films. The film released this Diwali, October 2017.

In an interview, Parineeti Chopra said working in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again is a matter of honour for her.

“We are having loads of fun shooting ‘Golmaal Again‘. It is the best set I have ever been on. Rohit and his entire ‘Golmaal‘ gang is just mad. The film is big, so I am having a fun time with the entire team which has become like a family,” Parineeti said here on the sidelines of the HT Most Stylish Awards on Friday night.

“Golmaal is a legendary series. Kareena (Kapoor) has worked in two of them and now I am also working in it, so it’s a thing of honour for me. I think people will be entertained a lot because it’s a hilarious film,” added the actress.