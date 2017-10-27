While Judwaa 2 is still running and has netted close to 138 crores already, Raees is at the second spot with 137.51 crores as its lifetime number. Now Golmaal Again is set to surpass this number as you read this since in seven days flat it has already netted 136.07 crores*. The film will go well past 140 crore mark today and with this, it will emerge as the biggest grosser of 2017 in less than 8 days.

There are more records awaiting the film. Once the film crosses 140 crores, it will also emerge Ajay Devgn’s biggest grosser till date as it will go past Singham Returns [140 crores]. Post that the next milestone would be Dilwale [148 crores] and on surpassing that the film would be Rohit Shetty’s second highest grosser ever after Chennai Express.

In all, the film has turned out to be a record-breaking success, something that not many expected out of it when announced for Diwali arrival. To think about it, earlier this year there were even doubts if the film would indeed release on Diwali since the festival was already booked for Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0. With the film moving to January next year, the slot was left open and this is when Golmaal Again had decided to step in. Even here, many were surprised when Aamir Khan decided to release his Secret Superstar during the same season and it seemed that a massive clash would be underway.

As is the case though, the clash has turned out to be largely one-sided with Golmaal Again walking away with a massive chunk of the audience.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

