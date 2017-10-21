Golmaal Again Early Estimates: All Set To Take Earth Shattering Opening

Golmaal Again, the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty’s super hit franchise Golmaal. It always has been public’s favorite and has clocked huge numbers at the box office in past.

This Ajay Devgn & team starrer is about to create a riot at the box office. The occupancy of the first day proved it caused mayhem in cinema halls but the early estimates for day 1 will blow your mind.

Golmaal Again opened to around 70% – 75% occupancy in morning shows across India. Being Diwali holiday occupancy got a boost as the day progressed. This huge opening for Golmaal Again will lay the base of scoring huge at the box office.

According to the early estimates report, the movie has crossed the 30 crore mark at the box office. It may be around it or even higher. This is huge because apart from Baahubali 2 [41 crores], no other film has been able to achieve these figures this year. The section of Gujarat/Saurashtra is earning the major gold for the film.

It’ll be very interesting to see after this fiery start where the movie will lead to on weekends. Stability on weekdays is also a requirement to end up on a total the movie has promised with such opening.

With very few films being a box office success these days, there are few comedy commercial films being made and only a few directors who dabble in the genre.

Rohit Shetty quipped: “Why do you want to increase my competition? It’s good that there are very few like Sajid-Farhad, myself and David Dhawan. We are enough.”

Asked why it took him seven years to bring the fourth Golmaal film, Shetty told the media: “We were waiting for the right story. We didn’t want to cheat the audience with a bad story under the Golmaal brand. So we worked hard to crack this story and when it finally happened, we made the film.”