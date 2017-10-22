Golmaal Again‘s magic is all over the country. Making our Diwali more entertaining, this Ajay Devgn film deservingly is ruling the box office.

During the rough phase in Bollywood when a festive release comes up and blows everyone away with its earth-shattering opening, you know that film is special.

Golmaal Again amassed a huge 30.14 crores on its 1st day becoming the 2nd highest opener of 2017. The movie started to break records since its 1st day. It became Ajay Devgn’s 2nd highest opening movie of all time (1st being Singham Returns with 32 crores).

It also set the record of being the third biggest Diwali opener of all time. With all these records, the expectations from the movie are now at zenith. According to early trends, the movie has enjoyed another mountainous day on Saturday.

According to early estimates, the movie has collected in the range of 28-29 crores on its day 2. This would take the total of the movie anywhere around 58-59 crores in 2 days. Golmaal Again is turning out to be the biggest surprise for Bollywood box office.

Trending :

Shetty and the Golmaal Again gang got together at an event recently.

Talking about the feasibility of sequels, Shetty said: “It depends on the audience. You can’t just take a sequel because the film had done well. And nowadays sequels are made after twenty years. I mean sequels are made of films which were made even before I was born.

“I think a film should do well on satellite, on television, and once the audience appreciates the film after months of its release, then only you should make a sequel out of it, and that too if you’re getting the right story, not just to cash in on a title.”

Golmaal Again stars the stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Mishra, Tabu and Johnny Lever.