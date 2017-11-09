Golmaal Again Crosses The 295 Crore Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Golmaal Again is all set to cross the 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office in a couple of days. The film has completed 20 days at the box office and this run is surely a remarkable one.

The film in its 3rd week has collected a total of 13.91 crores. This film of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty made 2.04 crore on Friday, 3.69 crores on Saturday, 4.85 crores on Sunday, 1.25 crore on Monday, 1.02 crore on Tuesday, 1.06 crore on Wednesday.

Golmaal Again has minted 196.85 crores in total. The film has not only left a mark at the Indian box office but has also earned big at the overseas ticket window. Golmaal Again collected 44.64 crores at the overseas market.

This horror comedy has grossed 251.96 crores (196.85 crores) at the Indian box office taking the worldwide collection to 296.60 crores. The film will be entering its 4th week tomorrow and will face competition with Irrfan Khan and Parvathy starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle and Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Karbhanda starrer Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

In its 3rd week the film faced a competition with Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq but still, Golmaal Again was not ready to slow down and continued to rule the box office. Ittefaq has earned around 20.30 crores till date.

Golmaal Again features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner.

Will Golmaal Again enter the 200 crore club is still a question? Let us know your views in the comment section below!