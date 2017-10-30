Golmaal Again Crosses The 250 Crore Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Golmaal Again has not only entered the 200 crore club but it has been crossing many biggies in it with every passing day. After surpassing the lifetime collections of Kaabil and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Golmaal Again has now toppled many more movies in the list.

Golmaal Again now stands at the grand total of 252.02 crores at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of movies like Tubelight, Airlift, Judwaa 2 and more in the 200 crore club of Bollywood.

Golmaal Again, now, stands at the grand total of 214.42 crores gross (167.52 crores Nett) at the Indian box office. The movie is doing remarkably in overseas too. It has collected 37.67 crores which is equivalent to $ 5.8 million. The film has a grand total of 252.02 crores.

“We waited more than seven years for the right subject to take the Golmaal franchise forward. What we have achieved is very exciting and humbling, all thanks to the love showered upon us by fans across the globe,” Rohit Shetty, director of the film, said in a statement.

The fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise released worldwide on October 20.

Golmaal Again features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.

Shibasish Sarkar, chief operating officer at Reliance Entertainment, said: “Golmaal Again has been an incredible journey for all of us. Our friend and partner, Rohit Shetty and his team, have outperformed every benchmark, and we are delighted with their unprecedented success.”

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez. It clashed with Secret Superstar at the box office but it has not affected the film in any kind. Golmaal Again will face no tough competition this week. Sidharth Malhotra’s Ittefaq and Kalki Koechlin’s Ribbon are this week’s release.